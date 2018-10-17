Jailed Thai ex-monk gets further 16 years for rape, abduction

A former Buddhist monk who sparked outrage in Thailand over his lavish lifestyle and is already serving time for fraud was sentenced to a further 16 years in prison on Wednesday for abducting and raping a child.

Wirapol Sukphol, formerly known by his monastic name of Luang Pu Nenkham, was sentenced in August to 114 years in prison after a court found him guilty of fraud, money laundering and computer crimes.

He will only serve 20 years on those charges because that is the maximum for someone found guilty of multiple counts of the same offence.