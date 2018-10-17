Man butchers sister, cuts off penis of little nephew

[WARNING: Some readers may find this story upsetting]

On Monday morning, Nokulunga Pita returned to her home in Umthambeka Section, Tembisa, after a frantic phone call from her son saying something bad had happened.

Pita, 46, had been sleeping at a sick fellow church member's house in the same section of the East Rand township since Friday.

"I opened the door and found my son sitting on a small chair next to my daughter's body. My daughter was lying in a pool of blood and her baby laid next to her.

"There was blood everywhere. I took the child and put him on my back because I thought he had fainted. My son told me he had killed his sister and nephew," Pita said.

Pita said her daughter Fundiswa's throat had been slit, her index finger severed while one of her eyes had been removed. She said she did not see any injuries on her grandson Sisipho until police told her his private parts were missing.

Pita said her son told her he killed his sister because she had stolen R20 from him.

"I asked him why he did this to his sister and he lied about her taking his money."