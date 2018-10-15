The digital infrastructure at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) may be on a verge of collapse following the halting of a modernisation programme at the revenue service four years ago.

This was according to Sars acting group executive for IT strategy and architecture Andre Rabie‚ who was testifying at the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at the revenue service on Monday.

According to Rabie‚ the revenue service was “far behind” in updating its digital infrastructure after now-suspended commissioner Tom Moyane carried out his new operating model‚ which saw the total overhaul of various structures at Sars‚ including information technology. Rabie said an almost decade-long programme to modernise the revenue service was brought to a halt when Moyane took over.

Rabie‚ who joined Sars midway into the modernisation programme in 2011‚ said by the time Moyane started as commissioner in 2014‚ Sars had created a digital “platform on which to build on”.