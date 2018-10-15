Ex-cashiers speak out on abuse - Manager said he 'wanted a taste of my Venda cake'

Two female cashiers who were allegedly sexually assaulted by their manager at Sediba Super Spar in Hartbeespoort have spoken out about their ordeal.

The cashiers, who were later fired after they reported the matter to the store owner, said they also endured abuse and ill-treatment at the store.

The women claimed verbal abuse and physical assaults allegedly carried out by the owner Chris Giannakopoulos, which he vehemently denied.

Last week an employee at Food Lovers Market, which is also owned by Giannakopoulos, alleged she had been punched in the face by Giannakopoulos.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone confirmed a common assault case had been opened.

He had also claimed at the time that police were investigating two other sexual assault charges against the owner.

"There was an error on the previous information on the sexual assault allegations. The charges were opened against the store manager, not the owner," said Mokgwabone.

The two former cashiers told Sowetan on Friday how incidents of alleged sexual assault had gone on for too long at their former workplace despite them reporting these to their supervisors.

One of them said: "It began in February when I started working for Spar. He would whisper nasty things in my ear, touch my buttocks and waist whenever he found me in the storeroom or along the corridors," she said.

Her supervisors only took it seriously when she said she was going to the police.