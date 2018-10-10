Riddle of a man stoned to death

A 27-year-old man was allegedly stoned to death by a couple in Ekurhuleni after he was mistaken for an intruder.

According to Putfontein police, the couple was arrested and has been charged with the murder of Lebogang Mashala, who "gate-crashed" their yard on Sunday.

Constable Justice Ramaube said the male suspect has since confessed to killing Mashala, claiming he mistook him for an intruder.

"The suspect said when he found Mashala in his yard at 3am and asked him what he was doing, a fight broke out. The suspect confessed to attacking Mashala with his girlfriend by stoning him with bricks," Ramaube said.

"The suspect said Mashala was overpowering him during their fight; he then decided to defend himself using the bricks in his yard."

Ramaube said the couple repeatedly stoned Mashala on his head as he lay on the ground. He said Mashala had a big gush on his head where he had been hit repeatedly.