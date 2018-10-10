Maritzburg grooming the next Ndlovu
With Maritzburg United chair Farook Kadodia having already disclosed that they had agreed in principle to sell star player Siphesihle Ndlovu to Mamelodi Sundowns, the Team of Choice coach Fadlu Davids has indicated they can develop another gem to replace the reigning PSL midfielder of the season.
Maritzburg have already sold Lebohang Maboe to Sundowns.
While they have been struggling to return to top form after Maboe's departure, Davids trusts youngsters at the club are capable of stepping up to the plate and emulating Ndlovu, if he ends up leaving at the end of the season.
"We understand that as a club, to be able to survive financially, these players have to be sold. It is about giving the next youngster the chance. We have already given a few players their debuts this season," Davids said on the sidelines of the Telkom Knockout draw at SuperSport studios in Randburg on Monday.
"I hope that these players can grow and become as effective and consistent as the players we had last season. A few years ago, Maboe and Ndlovu were nowhere and it's normal that they want to take their careers to the next level and that other clubs would want them."
After squandering a glorious chance to win their first cup by going down to Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup decider last season, Maritzburg have set their sights on the Telkom Knockout, where they have been drawn at home against Highlands Park in the first round.
"The players are hungry. They are getting over the disappointment of the Nedbank Cup, thinking they could lift some silverware. We are playing a really tough team, Highlands Park. their log position [eighth] shows they've adjusted to the top division," noted Davids.