Maritzburg grooming the next Ndlovu

With Maritzburg United chair Farook Kadodia having already disclosed that they had agreed in principle to sell star player Siphesihle Ndlovu to Mamelodi Sundowns, the Team of Choice coach Fadlu Davids has indicated they can develop another gem to replace the reigning PSL midfielder of the season.

Maritzburg have already sold Lebohang Maboe to Sundowns.

While they have been struggling to return to top form after Maboe's departure, Davids trusts youngsters at the club are capable of stepping up to the plate and emulating Ndlovu, if he ends up leaving at the end of the season.

"We understand that as a club, to be able to survive financially, these players have to be sold. It is about giving the next youngster the chance. We have already given a few players their debuts this season," Davids said on the sidelines of the Telkom Knockout draw at SuperSport studios in Randburg on Monday.