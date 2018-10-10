South Africa

Mom jailed for 5 years for beating son

By Promise Marupeng - 10 October 2018 - 13:57
A mother has been jailed for beating her child.
A mother has been jailed for beating her child.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

A 26-year-old mother has been sentenced to five-years imprisonment for assaulting her six-year-old son after she accused him of stealing money.

According to police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele, the child’s biological mother Jacqueline April was arrested in December last year for child abuse.

This comes after she repeatedly beat the six-year-old with a broomstick and a beer crate and left the child with severe injuries. The boy suffered bruises to his body and was taken to hospital and later moved to a place of safety.

April was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at the Johannesburg regional court on October 5.

Mbele said the conviction was a result of diligent work done by an investigating officer of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit.

“This should send out a strong message that crime does not pay and we will ensure that those who commit acts of crime against women and children are put away for a long time,” said Mbele.

READ MORE:

'Springs monster' cried like a baby in prison

The inmate also described how the “monster” found God while behind bars. “He never left his cell without his Bible‚” he said.
News
3 days ago

Springs 'monster' jailed for 35 years

The man dubbed the "Springs Monster" was sentenced to an effective 35 years in jail.
News
7 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I accept your resignation’: Cyril Ramaphosa lets Nene go, hires Mboweni
An emotional William Segodisho on his abuse by a Catholic priest
X