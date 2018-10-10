Mom jailed for 5 years for beating son

A 26-year-old mother has been sentenced to five-years imprisonment for assaulting her six-year-old son after she accused him of stealing money.

According to police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele, the child’s biological mother Jacqueline April was arrested in December last year for child abuse.

This comes after she repeatedly beat the six-year-old with a broomstick and a beer crate and left the child with severe injuries. The boy suffered bruises to his body and was taken to hospital and later moved to a place of safety.

April was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at the Johannesburg regional court on October 5.

Mbele said the conviction was a result of diligent work done by an investigating officer of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit.

“This should send out a strong message that crime does not pay and we will ensure that those who commit acts of crime against women and children are put away for a long time,” said Mbele.