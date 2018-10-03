In an affidavit dated September 26‚ the boy who is now 15 years old described in detail the hate he has towards his father. "If I could have‚ I would have killed him myself. I hate him a lot."

"When I think about him‚ I hate everything about him. He never loved me. I wish I could get another surname. I do not want to be anything of his anymore. I do not want to be his son. Someone once told me I look like him. I became very angry‚" the boy said.

The parents kept their children locked up in their house in Springs‚ in the east of Gauteng. Police arrived at their house back in 2014 after the son escaped and ran to a neighbour for help.

At a previous sitting‚ the court heard how the children were blow-torched‚ tied up in a closet and kept handcuffed. Details also emerged of how the father touched the girl's private parts prior to his arrest.

The daughter said the man tried to touch her private parts at four occasions and at one stage he could not penetrate her‚ because it was too sore. She also said that he had kissed her private parts. The court also heard how he put his hands in her pants and put his finger inside her‚ and also scratched her. She bled for two days.

The children had no friends‚ did not attend school‚ slept on dirty mattresses‚ ate noodles‚ bread and hot chips.

In an affidavit the daughter‚ now 20 years old‚ described her disappointment and hurt. She said she had to look after her brothers and sisters at home where they often spent the whole day watching television and were exposed to pornography. Their parents used drugs.

"So many things happened and I now know it was not supposed to be like that. My father raped me‚ it is something that I can't talk about‚ he stole something from me. I can't say I hate him‚ I forgave him but will never forget‚" the girl said.

Before the father walked down the stairs back to the cells he said: “I will definitely appeal my sentence. I want to see my kids again. They are my whole life.”