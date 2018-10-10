How a decision to insource security guards to save money backfired

A council decision to insource 460 security guards – meant to save the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality money – has backfired and is instead costing millions of rand more.

This while the city is still using private security to guard some of its assets because the 460 watchmen are not enough to meet the protection demands of the municipality.

It needs at least 212 additional security staff – 140 watchmen and 72 support staff – to be able to meet all the demands‚ but this would come at an added cost of R48.7m a year‚ money the municipality does not have.