City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has accused the ANC of peddling lies to thwart his plans to insource security personnel.

“It has become clear that the ANC in Johannesburg is trying to fight the City from insourcing thousands of security personnel. The latest effort now involves using journalists to sow blatant lies about the use of companies in the City to which they allege I have financial interests‚” Mashaba said in a statement.

Mashaba said he had resigned from all directorships that he had held in business.

“I have declared all of my financial interests and engage with the Integrity Commissioner to ensure my declarations go beyond the requirements of me.

“During the process leading towards the insourcing of security personnel in the City‚ I engaged the services of a long-time business associate of mine to assist in the financial modelling of the exercise. This was offered to the City‚ free of charge‚ and after having determined that this associate has no interests in the City. Arising from this critical work‚ we have been able to initiate the process to begin insourcing to the benefit and dignity of our security personnel.

“The fact that I am able to bring expertise from the private sector to assist the City without benefit to anyone other than our residents is something of which I am not ashamed.

“I am informed that the ANC’s open opposition to the idea of insourcing stems from scores of lucrative security contracts handed out to their tenderpreneurs. Unfortunately the ANC is now resorting to peddling lies to undermine this process in their efforts to continue the oppression of security personnel in the City in favour of tenderpreneurs.”

The insourcing of security personnel will‚ according to Mashaba‚ begin at the end of March.

“It is set to provide the men and women who perform this task in our City with a better take-home package and benefits of dignified employment. All of this will cost the residents of our City nothing more‚ because it will no longer operate under lucrative profit-bearing tenders.”