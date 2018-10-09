Solidarity said it had since launched a petition through which Denel employees could air concerns with the company and its board and object to the absence of remedies other than proposals that affected innocent employees.

"Solidarity will soon hand this petition to the board as part of a planned day of peaceful protest‚" the union said‚ adding that it wanted to find possible solutions to making the company profitable again.

Earlier this year‚ TimesLIVE reported that around 900 employees at Denel subsidiary Denel PMP had been told they would be put on short time. This is a legal way to employ people for fewer days in order to pay them less‚ in a bid to avert retrenchments.

An employee who did not want to be named said staff had been told they would now only have a four-day work week.

In December‚ the same staff were told they might not receive their salaries. But a loan from Treasury was organised at the last minute and staff were paid days before Christmas. Some staff were paid their 13th cheques a month late‚ even though the 13th cheque was actually money they had put aside monthly from their salaries in a forced savings scheme that allows a bonus in December. This money was not available until Treasury stepped in and they were paid bonuses late.

Denels spokesperson Vuyelwa Qinga confirmed that the company was still going through some hardships.

"I can confirm that Denel management‚ supported very strongly by the Board of Directors and the Shareholder Representative‚ the Department of Public Enterprises‚ has for the past few months been working on finding sustainable funding solutions to the company's current liquidity challenges‚" she said.

"It is such challenges that have affected our ability to consistently pay our suppliers on time and‚ since December 2017‚ has affected the group's ability to ensure the payment of employee salaries on time. However‚ it must be stressed that it was only in December 2017 that salaries were paid later than the expected date; and again‚ due to an administrative error‚ some employees received their salaries after the due date for the September 2018 salary run‚" she added.

"I can again confirm that in the same month (September 2018) Denel executives‚ senior managers and specialists took a 20% and 15% salary cut respectively - however‚ they were repaid the shortfall in the first week of October."

Asked whether there were solid plans in place to rectify the mounting challenges at Denel‚ Qinga said: "Right now we are working‚ on the basis of good faith‚ on a number of possible solutions to resolve our cash challenges on a more sustainable basis‚ so I am honestly not in a position to know what the final solution will be for Denel. That would be pre-emptive and not based on fact."