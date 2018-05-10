Andile Lungisa to appeal 2-year jail sentence for council assault

Andile Lungisa spent his first night in jail yesterday with his only chance of getting out now dependent on a petition to the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Lungisa was sentenced to an effective two years in jail yesterday with his application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence dismissed in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court.

Lungisa's legal representative Luthando Ngqakayi said his client would be petitioning the high court "in the next few days" with an application for leave to appeal both the conviction and sentence.

A complete lack of remorse and not accepting guilt for causing grievous bodily harm to a fellow council member in an environment which dictated a certain level of respect sealed his fate.

Handing down sentence, magistrate Morne Cannon said in his view Lungisa only regretted being convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. "It is clear there is no remorse for [Lungisa's] actions. There is a clear difference between remorse and regret," he said, before sentencing him to three years direct imprisonment with one year suspended.

Earlier, during mitigation of sentencing, Lungisa took to the stand to elaborate on certain aspects not dealt with in the pre-sentencing report handed to the court. Lungisa said he was financially responsible for his seven children - aged between two and 16 - as well as his parents and his younger siblings who live with them.

"If the court considers a custodial sentence this would have a direct impact on my family," said Lungisa, through a court interpreter.

Lungisa said he sympathised with former municipal head of transport Rano Kayser whose head he had smashed with a glass water jug.