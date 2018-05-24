Andile Lungisa hires new lawyer to bring urgent bail application

Jailed ANC councillor Andile Lungisa will bring an urgent bail application - for his release pending an appeal - to the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Thursday afternoon.

His newly appointed attorney‚ Alwyn Griebenow‚ confirmed that they had managed to arrange with the court to hear the matter.

Lungisa was jailed for an effective two years following an assault on Democratic Alliance councillor Rano Kayser during a heated council meeting in October 2016. The brawl – captured on video by DA PR councillor Renaldo Gouws - broke out during a heated council meeting.