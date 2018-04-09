Andrew Mlangeni urges youth to pick up spear

ANC Struggle veteran and former MP Andrew Mlangeni says the youth should pick up the fallen spear of his comrade Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and use it to fight the scourge of corruption.

"The present youth of the country today should fight against corruption. If they fight against corruption, more resources would be available to deliver the services which are required by the people.

"They should not promote corruption," he said in an interview at Rhodes University at the weekend.

Mlangeni was conferred an honorary law doctorate by the university on Friday night.

A packed gallery at the 1820 Settlers Monument in Grahamstown gave the founding member of Umkhonto weSizwe a standing ovation.

A relaxed and reflective Mlangeni, 92, on Saturday had nothing but praise and respect for the late Struggle activist.