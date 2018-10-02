Popcru members won't go back into building

A group of correctional services workers have refused to go back into the Poyntons Building in Pretoria because they are yet to see an expert report declaring the building safe.

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga shut the building, which houses the department of correctional services head office, last month because the 32-storey skyscraper did not meet minimum fire safety requirements.

The department of correctional services issued a statement almost a week later saying the fire chief had declared the building safe and that 1400 workers could return to the building.

But a group of Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) members are not convinced that the building is safe.

Yesterday, about 16 workers in uniform sat idling on camping chairs and others leaned against the wall outside while Popcru members picketed at the building's entrance in their solidarity.

"The building is not safe and I am not going to risk my life," a worker who did not want to be named said.

"We want to see the inspection report from an expert. Now we are told to go back into that building but there is no proof that the building is safe."