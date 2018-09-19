Correctional services minister Michael Masutha said on Friday the city’s emergency services department was liaising with the owners of the building to engage on safety measures to be undertaken.

Popcru said in a statement that its members were advised by the department of correctional services on Tuesday that they should return to work. However‚ according to the union‚ they have not been given a certificate stating the building was safe to occupy.

It said the building was closed due to lack of compliance with fire regulations‚ in particular‚ that in the event of fire‚ emergency services would not be able to pull up water to extinguish the fire because the sprinkler booster was not working.

There were more safety concerns‚ said Popcru: “The City of Tshwane did not include the fact that there are faulty electrical connections and that there is no water distribution within the building.

“The water booster that was installed over the weekend in the department’s rush to be seen as compliant is also not working‚ and in terms of the minimum standards‚ the pressure gauge is supposed to be at 1‚200 k.a.‚ but is currently running at 400k.a.‚ meaning it is not operating at acceptable minimum standards.