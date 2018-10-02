Business must support the economic stimulus package, says Mkhize

Ramaphosa's stimulus package includes the relaxing of the visa regime, increasing the allocation of high-demand radio spectrum, reducing the cost of doing business, land reform and the introduction of an infrastructure and township funds, among others.

"We urge that everyone should actually support this particular set of measures (stimulus package), particularly from the private sector to ensure they play their role in partnering with government because to get out of a recession we need all of us to participate," said Mkhize at the ecomomic forum session at Wits University Business School last night.

"And we need a situation where we look at the issue of recession and low growth trend as a South African problem rather than pointing fingers at government or pointing fingers at the private sector.

"It is actually the kind of situation where whatever happens we're in it together and to get out of it we need to actually hold each other's hands, and that for us it's the most important issue, meaning that we're calling upon the private sector in particular and communities in general to work with us."