Durban Business Fair hits all the right notes
Exhibitor Magdalene Ndlovu displayed bags and rugs made from plastic bags at this year's Durban Business Fair.
More than 41000 people attended the 20th Durban Business Fair held over seven days at Durban's International Convention Centre.
Ndlovu of Vukuzame Self Help & Disability, said the peg bags, which sell for R45, are made from bread plastic bags and rugs made from fabric off-cuts.
"We want to empower the disabled by providing them with skills in arts and crafts. The money raised goes towards the running of the daycare centre for the physically challenged in Hammarsdale," said Ndlovu.
The programme at the business fair included empowerment workshops, a women economic empowerment conference that focused on raising the profile of women in business, filmmaking and music production masterclasses.
Thami Zwane, manager of Kwamangetha Trading Services which produces traditional garments and beaded items, said participating in the fair has helped them gain exposure and network with people from other countries.
At the youth connect summit, award-winning musician AKA said everyone was made to be great and powerful.
"Everybody has a gift. The challenge in life is identifying what your gift is and working tirelessly to turn your dream into a reality," said AKA.
Musician and restaurateur J'Something wowed the audience as he demonstrated how to make a baked pumpkin cheese cake and cereal clusters.
At the Tech Zone, Innovate Durban CEO Aurelia Albert said they had brought entrepreneurs and innovators to showcase products.
"We created a programme that hosted a number of masterclasses, coding classes, and taught people about coding and how to become developers." said Albert.
"We are trying to equip people with the relevant skills around [the] 4th Industrial Revolution."
EThekwini municipality deputy city manager economic development and planning cluster Philip Sithole said he was impressed by the enthusiasm shown by youth from the townships at the youth connect summit.