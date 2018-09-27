Durban Business Fair hits all the right notes

Exhibitor Magdalene Ndlovu displayed bags and rugs made from plastic bags at this year's Durban Business Fair.

More than 41000 people attended the 20th Durban Business Fair held over seven days at Durban's International Convention Centre.

Ndlovu of Vukuzame Self Help & Disability, said the peg bags, which sell for R45, are made from bread plastic bags and rugs made from fabric off-cuts.

"We want to empower the disabled by providing them with skills in arts and crafts. The money raised goes towards the running of the daycare centre for the physically challenged in Hammarsdale," said Ndlovu.

The programme at the business fair included empowerment workshops, a women economic empowerment conference that focused on raising the profile of women in business, filmmaking and music production masterclasses.

Thami Zwane, manager of Kwamangetha Trading Services which produces traditional garments and beaded items, said participating in the fair has helped them gain exposure and network with people from other countries.

At the youth connect summit, award-winning musician AKA said everyone was made to be great and powerful.