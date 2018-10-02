The emphasis of the Jobs Summit must be on the short to medium term and take notice of a current reality that SA has a very large under-educated and unskilled workforce‚ the FW de Klerk Foundation says.

“The ideal of course‚ is for a future with a skilled work force‚ maximum inflow of foreign and domestic investment and labour maturity‚ including putting in place a more flexible labour regime‚” the foundation said ahead of the Jobs Summit‚ which will take place from Thursday.

The foundation said the realism that must inform attendees at the Jobs Summit should focus on the public works programmes‚ such as maintaining basic infrastructure‚ youth employment and the revival of the youth wage subsidy‚ despite the protestations of labour.

It said the Youth Employment Service (YES)‚ launched earlier this year‚ should also be given some momentum. The YES initiative‚ launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March‚ aims to see more than one-million young people being offered paid work experience over the next three years.