Bheki Cele promises action in crime-plagued Westbury

Residents in the gang-plagued suburb of Westbury want police minister Bheki Cele to ensure community members arrested during turbulent anti-crime protests are released from custody.

"Free our people‚" they shouted in unison while waiting to be addressed by Cele on a local sports field on Tuesday. "We are tired of corruption in our area. We have had this march since Friday. People were arrested. We want to know [from Cele] are they going to release them or what‚” asked a community member.

"There are a lot of issues in the area. There are drugs. There are criminals. Our politicians do not stand up for us. There is no task team in the area. The police are not doing anything for the community‚" charged another resident.

"Please release our people. You have the power to do so‚" begged a man.