Westbury residents call for Bheki Cele as clashes with police continue

Residents in Westbury have demanded that police minister Bheki Cele come to the area and speak to them as unrest continues.

Clashes between police and residents have been ongoing since last week.

Residents have been pelting police officers with rocks and petrol bombs.

“We want Bheki Cele to come here and address us. We don’t want these police here because they are useless. Where were they when they were shooting innocent people,” said Maggie Cloete.