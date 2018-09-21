Why Makhura had to abandon office

Two months before the Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg caught fire, Gauteng premier David Makhura moved out of his offices which were subsequently flagged for falling short of safety standards.

His offices, situated on 30 Simmonds Street in the inner-city, are in a building which was among the eight government-owned buildings found to be noncompliant in terms of the Occupational Health Safety (OHS) regulations.

The building was one of the government buildings which were hurriedly evacuated last week. The fire which destroyed several storeys of the 24-floor Bank of Lisbon building led to the death of three Johannesburg Emergency Services firefighters who were fighting the blaze.

The building was also found to be noncompliant in a report the provincial government received late last month.