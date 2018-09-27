A blaze broke out at another government building in the Pretoria CBD on Thursday.

Delta House‚ which houses the Gauteng department of social development‚ caught fire in the afternoon.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) said it regularly complained about unsafe working conditions employees often face in government buildings.

“The PSA will also like to express its dismay at the management of Gauteng social development after they evacuated the building without alerting other employees or even making sure that workers are safe as there are no alarms in the building to warn employees of the danger. This just shows a lack of disregard to workers’ safety at all levels‚” PSA general manager Ivan Fredericks said.

“The Tshwane emergency services could not assure that the incident will not occur again.”