The City of Joburg arrested 14 suspects for operating a spurious recruitment agency.

According to mayor Herman Mashaba‚ the group was running a scam that involved job-seekers paying R650 to secure employment as firefighters in the city’s emergency services. The syndicate was seemingly operating from Commissioner Street in the Johannesburg CBD.

They were arrested by the city’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS).

“The suspects were arrested in a sting operation conducted by GFIS in collaboration with members of the Hawks and Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD)‚” said Mashaba.

The city has urged victims of the bogus scheme to come forward to assist with further investigations.

“Investigations are ongoing and more suspects are expected to be arrested. I would like to call on anyone who has fallen victim to these criminal activities to come forward with any information to assist with more arrests‚” said Mashaba.

He described the arrests as a milestone in bringing the rule of law back into communities.

“Operation Buya Mthetho remains committed to ensuring that criminals are left with no safe heavens that are to the detriment of our people.”

All 14 suspects are expected to appear in court on Thursday.