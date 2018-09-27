Appeals for help spread through social media as businessman SkinnySbu goes missing
The disappearance of upcoming entrepreneur Sbusiso “SkinnySbu” Ngwenya has sent shockwaves on social media. SkinnySbu who is famous for his brand of brightly coloured socks has not been seen or heard from in days. The last posting on his Twitter account has also added to the panic.
The young entrepreneur’s aunt Lebo Matli said she last saw him on Sunday walking in his neighbourhood. A teary Matli said the 27 year-old had recently confided in her about the hardships he was facing with his SkinnySbuSocks business. “The last time we spoke was over the phone and he was telling me about the hardships he was facing in his business. He is such a young man. He has been under strain due to feeling that his business is not where he wishes it was. Remember he is only 27 (years-old),” she told SowetanLIVE.
SkinnySbu was last seen on Twitter on Monday. He tweeted “HONESTLY I feel like giving up now - I've used all I have, sold my car to save the business, use my personal cash I make from speaking & endorsements to grow this sock business. Things are not as fancy. I'M TIRED, I'M DRAINED, I'M JUST HERE...”
An emotional Matli told of how all Skinny Sbu wanted was to provide for his mother. He echoed this in his second tweet on Monday. Skinnysbu also wrote “Wanting a BIGGER & Better life is taxing - running away from poverty is costly. Stopping generational cashlessness is demanding & leaves you bone tired. I appreciate where I'm from... But I don't wanna die the way I was born."
I appreciate where I'm from... But I don't wanna die the way I was born.
TV personality and businessman Tumisho Masha was shocked at the news of SkinnySbu’s disappearance. “My company AmAfrikan does business with him and were expecting him to be at our event tonight (Thursday) with his socks. He is one of our suppliers and we pay him on time so his business not doing well is really said to hear,” Masha said
Social media on Thursday was abuzz with the news of the businessman’s disappearance. Creator of Tshepo Jeans and a friend of the missing businessman Tshepo Mohlala wrote on Twitter that he had last seen SkinnySbu on Monday. His aunt had also mentioned that his girlfriend had also last spoken and heard from him on Monday.“Hey everyone please help us find @skinnysbu Just got a call from his aunt Lebo to inform me. I last saw him on Monday after dinner at Maboneng he was wearing grey shorts & a white tee. Thought he’s okay,” wrote Mohlala
The twitterati set out messages of support and requested information from any one who could be off assistance. “If anyone knows where he is or has seen @skinnysbu in the last two days please let me or any of his family members know,” Tweeted @MbusoRadio.
Meanwhile @Muzi_Z called for assistance in finding SkinnySBu: “Hey everyone please help us find @skinnysbu If you have any details please contact Lebo Matli here +27 (71) 572-2183.