Appeals for help spread through social media as businessman SkinnySbu goes missing

The disappearance of upcoming entrepreneur Sbusiso “SkinnySbu” Ngwenya has sent shockwaves on social media. SkinnySbu who is famous for his brand of brightly coloured socks has not been seen or heard from in days. The last posting on his Twitter account has also added to the panic.

The young entrepreneur’s aunt Lebo Matli said she last saw him on Sunday walking in his neighbourhood. A teary Matli said the 27 year-old had recently confided in her about the hardships he was facing with his SkinnySbuSocks business. “The last time we spoke was over the phone and he was telling me about the hardships he was facing in his business. He is such a young man. He has been under strain due to feeling that his business is not where he wishes it was. Remember he is only 27 (years-old),” she told SowetanLIVE.

SkinnySbu was last seen on Twitter on Monday. He tweeted “HONESTLY I feel like giving up now - I've used all I have, sold my car to save the business, use my personal cash I make from speaking & endorsements to grow this sock business. Things are not as fancy. I'M TIRED, I'M DRAINED, I'M JUST HERE...”