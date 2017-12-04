Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula's father‚ Douglass Mapisa‚ 96‚ died at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in East London on Sunday night after a long illness.

His daughter‚ Nosithembele Mapisa‚ confirmed to DispatchLIVE that he had died.

Mapisa worked for the education department and was an avid boxing fan. Nosithembele said her father died at 11.30pm.