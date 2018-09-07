ANC's Jessie Duarte wants her say on state capture

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says she is prepared to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry.

Duarte told Sowetan in an interview on Wednesday that she was prepared to have her say in the inquiry.

"I hope I can go to the commission of inquiry because apart from them wishing me to answer things I might not know... I hope they would give an opportunity to people like me to go and explain what's happening in some of our municipalities," Duarte said.

"What's happening in Johannesburg at the moment, what's happening in Tshwane, what's happening in Pietermaritzburg."

Duarte, through her son and son-in-law, has been linked with the Gupta family accused of state capture after several reports that both her son Yusha Duarte and son-in-law Ian Whitley were beneficiaries of the family's largesse.

Whitley was Des van Rooyen's chief of staff during his short-lived tenure as finance minister following Nhlanhla Nene's sacking in December 2015.

The leaked Gupta e-mails showed that Yusha went on a business trip paid for by the Guptas in 2014.