Fear not Uber users: You won’t be banned for your low ratings

Uber passengers will be subjected to a six-month ban for misbehaving during rides – but fear not‚ it doesn’t yet apply to South Africans.

The ban came into effect on Wednesday in New Zealand and Australia.

South African Uber spokesperson Samantha Allenberg confirmed that Mzansi would not be hit.

“Uber’s community guidelines across sub-Saharan Africa have not changed so this will not come into effect here‚” Allenberg said.