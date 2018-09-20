South Africa

Fear not Uber users: You won’t be banned for your low ratings

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 20 September 2018 - 08:46
Uber's low rating ban does not yet apply to South Africans.
Uber passengers will be subjected to a six-month ban for misbehaving during rides – but fear not‚ it doesn’t yet apply to South Africans.

The ban came into effect on Wednesday in New Zealand and Australia.

South African Uber spokesperson Samantha Allenberg confirmed that Mzansi would not be hit.

“Uber’s community guidelines across sub-Saharan Africa have not changed so this will not come into effect here‚” Allenberg said.

The policy change by Uber‚ according to Financial Times‚ is “an attempt to improve the behaviour of passengers by using its star ratings system as a type of social credit system that restricts access to its app”.

“Passengers who fall below a minimum average rating — typically four stars out of five — will lose access to the Uber app for six months‚” Financial Times reported.

According to the Financial Times‚ passengers will receive a series of warnings and advice about how to improve their behaviour before access is removed.

