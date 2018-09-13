The eight employees who died in an explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) factory have been made public. The youngest victim was just 19.

In a statement‚ RDM identified the employees who died in the factory in Macassar on the outskirts of Cape Town on September 3 as: - Plant supervisor Nico Angelo Samuels‚ 41; - Team leader Stevon (sic) Robert Isaacs‚ 51; - Operator Mxolisi Sigadla‚ 40; - Operator Bradley Tandy‚ 19; - Operator Jamie Lesley Haydricks‚ 24; - Operator Jason Hartzenberg‚ 22; - Operator Triston Lance David‚ 22; and - Operator Thandolwethu Mankayi‚ 27.

The families gave permission for the RDM to release the names of their loved ones.

“We can now begin making funeral arrangements and we can proceed with the other tributes we had planned to honour our colleagues. The whole of RDM is mourning with the families‚” RDM chief executive Norbert Schulze said.