The Rheinmetall Denel Munition building in Macassar‚ where five types of explosive propellant were being mixed‚ “disintegrated” in the blast. Eight men working inside were killed.

Sitting alongside Gordhan at a news conference at the factory on Friday‚ company CEO Norbert Schulze said the workers would have been mixing about a tonne of propellant and it would have ignited in milliseconds.

“Usually we talk about ignition like burning‚ but this was a detonation. We have no idea what caused this detonation‚” he said.

There was “hardly any evidence left” to help with the investigation‚ which would be a complicated process.