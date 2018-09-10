Munitions factory to resume ammunition testing after deadly blast

Residents living near a munitions factory in Somerset West near Cape Town where an explosion killed eight workers were advised that ammunition testing would resume on Monday.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition is still investigating the cause of the deadly blast on September 3.

Company CEO Norbert Schulze said it was important to inform the community that ammunition testing would resume.

“The community may hear some noise resulting from the munition testing which will be carried out on our dedicated testing site and I want them to know that these sounds are normal and that they should not be alarmed.”