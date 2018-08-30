South Africa

TUT holds memorial service for Katlego Monareng

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 30 August 2018 - 12:06

Tshwane Univerity of Technology (TUT) students were on Thursday morning flocking to Soshanguve south campus's Gencor Hall for the memorial service of final-year law student Katlego Monareng.

Monareng, 26, was shot dead last week when disruptions erupted during the SRC elections.

TUT management had since halted academic activities and declared a week of mourning ahead of Monareng's funeral in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga on Saturday.

"How do we trust the police when they have killed Katlego," sang a group of students as the proceedings got under way. 

