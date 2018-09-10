Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan “failed dismally” to respond to allegations of racism leveled against him by ousted Transnet director Seth Radebe‚ his lawyer told a court on Monday.

Radebe has filed an urgent application to challenge his dismissal by Gordhan and to seek the removal of the new Transnet board‚ appointed by Gordhan.

Radebe’s lawyer‚ Advocate Dali Mpofu‚ said the racism claims against Gordhan was “so serious” it could cost him his job.

Mpofu argued that Radebe was unlawfully dismissed by Gordhan‚ whom he maintains also unlawfully removed the Transnet board earlier this month. Mpofu said Gordhan failed to answer to Radebe’s claims that Gordhan “bullied” him “in the corridors of parliament‚ and screamed and shouted at him”.