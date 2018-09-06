Speaking to the families‚ Schulze said: ‘‘We are a company in mourning. We are a community in mourning. There is nothing more important than providing the utmost support to‚ and taking care of‚ the families involved in this heartbreaking incident. We are committed to ensuring that this community is taken care of.”

“We are providing ongoing trauma counselling and tailored support‚ not only for the families directly affected but for all of our staff.

“We are all working together to determine what happened and why. We are working night and day with the authorities to figure this out because we all want answers and we need to be able to answer these questions‚ not least for the sake of the families and our community.”

Monday’s blast‚ in one of the 400 buildings on the site‚ each with its own blast wall‚ was felt up to 30km away and sent debris and smoke hundreds of feet into the air.

Schulze said it happened while workers were mixing five types of propellant for 155mm artillery charges‚ the largest calibre in modern use.