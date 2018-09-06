Families who lost loved ones in an explosion that destroyed a building at Rheinmetall Denel Munition in Macassar‚ Cape Town‚ will be given a detailed update on Thursday about the deadly blast.

The bodies were recovered on Tuesday from the building‚ one of 400 at the munitions complex. "There is nothing more important right now than providing utmost support and care for the families involved in this heartbreaking incident‚" said Norbert Schulze‚ CEO of the company.

The company said in a statement that the product involved in the incident was an “ignition propellant” consisting of more than 95% nitrocellulose‚ commonly known as gun-cotton.