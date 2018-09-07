We wait in hope for the commission to dig up the rot and hang it out in public

It certainly must be one of the most highly rated shows on TV at the moment - if not the hardest hitter when it comes to ratings.

I am, of course, referring to the televised saga that is called the commission of inquiry into state capture, scripted and directed by judge Raymond Zondo.

It would be a great comfort if this show were a real soap opera - you laugh and cry now, and tomorrow you've moved on with your life.

Except the commission is only just the beginning towards a bigger tragedy: if implicated, and there's enough evidence to have them brought before a court of law, some of our business people and politicians, including former president Jacob Zuma, might actually be prosecuted.

But, as we all know, when heads are likely to roll people can go to extremes to stop or sabotage the wheels of justice, by any means necessary. This, of course, would include bribery or murder.