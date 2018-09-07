The national health department on Friday condemned acts of sabotage at its Civitas Building head office in Pretoria.

“There were two arson attempts this week‚ with the most recent yesterday afternoon with a fire set on the 14th floor [on Thursday afternoon] whilst there were still people in the building‚” the department said.

“Fortunately‚ the alarms went off and staff [members] were able to extinguish the blaze – otherwise the results might have been lethal.”

Other examples of sabotage include disabling smoke detectors‚ disabling security cameras‚ breaking locks and forced entry to the building and its control rooms and wiring cut soon after contractors had repaired air-conditioning units.

The department said it condemned these life-threatening acts.

It called on law enforcement agencies to investigate these criminal activities.