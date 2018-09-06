ANC downplays fears of website being 'hacked'.

The ANC has downplayed fears of a cyber-attack against the party’s website on Thursday.

Two staffers at party headquarters Luthuli House said there was a threat by unknown hackers to penetrate the party’s online system to reach election information. This had forced the party to shut down its website and close down its internal online cloud system.

The party’s anc.org.za page reflected an error message by midday.

But ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the website was shut down “just for normal‚ routine web maintenance”. “We are building space on the website to introduce new things. That’s all‚” he said.