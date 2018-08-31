'Shocking sexual violation' of boarding school pupil under investigation

“Parents of both the perpetrator and the victim were informed about the incident. They came to the school where it was advised that the parents of the perpetrator take their child back home with them. This has been done to protect the victim and to generally safeguard other learners. The victim is receiving counselling from within the school and further support will be provided in the long run‚” added Mtima.

“The matter will be investigated before a decision is made on the future of the alleged perpetrator.”

The perpetrator has not been suspended or expelled.

“A full investigation will be conducted and the outcome thereof will determine further course of action‚ including [possible] disciplinary action.”

Mtima said the department was in constant contact with the school to ensure that the necessary support was provided to the victim and the other learners. “We are also going to offer support to the learners residing at the boarding school.”

The department urged other learners to report cases such as these so they could be handed over to police for investigation.