Switch allows Free State to enjoy benefits of digital viewing

South Africa has officially switched from analogue to digital with the Free State being the first province to enjoy the benefits of an increased number of TV channels.

Communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane, Free State premier Sisi Ntombela and Sentech launched the digital set-top boxes in Senekal on Wednesday. These allow for better signal and television channels for viewers.

There is about 887 analogue transmitters across South Africa and 41 of these are in Free State. According to Mokonyane, the analogue transmitters in Free State will be switched off by December 31.

"We need an opportunity to diversify and have an inclusive television that is not necessarily dependent on a pay-TV, but more of a free-to-air [model] because access to information, diversification of information and entertainment will contribute to nation-building and social cohesion," she said.