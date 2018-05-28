ANC slated over land policy

He said the ANC's latest stance on land was a "smoke screen" and "ticket" to campaign for the elections.

"We don't have faith in the land process."

Contralesa Eastern Cape youth wing chairman prince Ntsindiso Mdunyelwa said traditional leaders and ANC supporters in rural areas were going to feel alienated and unwilling to campaign for the party.

"You can't divorce the land question from the traditional leaders. We are not happy with the ANC's attitude," Mdunyelwa said.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party has taken a decision to engage traditional leadership throughout South Africa.

"That is work in progress. As the ANC we need to accept and understand that there are other views. We need to bring all these views together. We need to engage. That is why we will be engaging the traditional leadership," Magashule said during the ANC's regular national executive committee meeting in Irene, Tshwane.

He said the major focus at the meeting was on the issue of expropriation of land without compensation.

Parliament's constitutional review committee has already started the process of public consultation on the amendment of the constitution to allow for expropriation. The committee has been given until August 30 to report to the National Assembly.