Tax compliance at the South African Revenue Service was dealt a severe blow after implementing now-suspended commissioner Tom Moyane’s new operating model‚ shrinking the capacity of critical divisions at the revenue collector and putting staff under pressure.

This was according to executive for enforcement audits Fareed Khan‚ who delivered his testimony at Judge Robert Nugent’s commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance issues at Sars on Thursday morning.

Khan described a previously successful approach to tax compliance which was scrapped under the new model.

“We audited everybody as if they were unwilling to comply. The differentiated approach was to establish a compliance verification process. The second leg would have been a limited scope audit which was essentially aimed at those taxpayers who were willing but probably unable to comply. The last one was the investigative audits‚ for those taxpayers engaging in aggressive tax planning. That was the strategy in terms of the differentiated tax approach‚” he said.

“In 2015‚ we got to the point where we were auditing two million taxpayers per year. The journey ended before the ultimate objective could be achieved. Where we got to was to a point where we were pre-populating 50% of the income tax return for income tax payers. I personally believe that‚ had the journey not stopped‚ we would have been there‚ to a full 100% [tax compliance].”

He said the compliance division was largely shrunk in the new operating model and he described how staff he managed regularly lodged complaints with the CCMA over exhaustive working hours.