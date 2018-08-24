A revival of the SARS large business centre‚ which catered holistically for large corporate clients‚ is on the cards‚ after the critical unit was disbanded in the far-reaching restructuring under suspended commissioner Tom Moyane.

It was disbanded in the restructuring by consultants Bain.

An affidavit read out at the commission of inquiry into governance and administration of the South African Revenue Service in Pretoria on Thursday revealed that as early as January 2017‚ attempts were made by senior officials to re-establish the large business centre.

It was ignited by acting group executive of business and individual taxes Firdose Salleh‚ who was acting in the post while Jonas Makwakwa was on suspension.

She asked the SARS innovation hub to look at ways to re-establish the unit‚ after the effects of its absence were negatively affecting revenue collection.