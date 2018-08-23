Fond afternoon memories recreated in organic tea bar

Ka Pa Tee is an exclusive tea bar in the heart of Cape Town.

Diana George and her partner Bruno Rabaca's business opened last year.

George comes from a fashion background while Rabaca comes from film and modelling. But they yearned to start an organic tea bar.

George says her grandmother was British and she has many fond memories of afternoon tea at 4pm. "I was more interested in the cakes at the time!"

George says she and Rabaca "both started to enjoy tea about four years ago trying different teas that I would bring back from my trips. At first it was a novelty but the more teas we tried the more we fell in love."

That's how Ka Pa Tee was born.

"Our brother-in-law came up with the name - a play on cuppa tee as the British would say. We changed the spelling, not realising that it worked perfectly because we are often asked if Kapa relates to Cape Town. We wanted somewhere people could escape for a moment of bliss. We wanted to create a space that people could come to drink tea, catch up with friends, or spend a moment alone and feel comfortable doing it. We also wanted to give people the chance to try different teas from around the world and to also learn more about them," says George.