It wasn't about racism‚ SuperSport says‚ announcing that peace has been restored in its rugby studio team.

The television channel said after talks with commentators and presenters‚ resolution had been reached on "all main concerns raised amicably and all parties are committed to continuously create a harmonious working environment."

This follows the publication of an attorney's letter acting on behalf of the presenters‚ which was addressed on May 28‚ said SuperSport.

Its CEO Gideon Khobane said: "We received the attorney's letter some time ago but agreed with the presenters to investigate the matter and resolve the issues between ourselves.