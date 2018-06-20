Three things you might have missed about the Ashwin Willemse report

SuperSport announced on Tuesday that Nick Mallett and Naas Botha have been cleared of racism allegations by advocate Vincent Maleka’s report into Ashwin Willemse's studio walkout on May 19.

SuperSport chief executive officer Gideon Khobane said the report found that Mallett and Botha were not racist and they did not exhibit any unintended or subtle racism.

Khobane also said Willemse did not take part when the report was being compiled.

Willemse walked off set after the conclusion of the Lions/Brumbies Super Rugby match that took place at Ellis Park. He spoke of being labelled a “quota player” and refused to be “patronised by two individuals who played in an apartheid/segregated era”. He went on to say he “can't work with people who undermine other people” and that he was “glad it happened on live TV so that people can see”.