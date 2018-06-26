Natural sciences students similarly choose the research opportunities provided by government-linked entities over corporates. In the top five desirable places to work are the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)‚ Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries‚ the Department of Science and Technology‚ Department of Health and the National Health Laboratory Service.

Business and commerce students are angling for positions at the SA Revenue Service‚ the Reserve Bank and Transnet‚ followed by Deloitte and Investec. Disgraced auditors KPMG are in sixth place.

Eight of the top ten places to work for arts and humanities students are in government too. The top three are the department of higher education and training‚ followed by the SABC and home affairs department. Other popular government-linked jobs are perceived to be at the international relations department‚ SA Airways‚ Transnet‚ City of Johannesburg and SARS.

This is not dissimilar for professionals in the field‚ who chose the education and international affairs department in first and third place‚ with a job at Google only coming in second place.

Google did take first place for business/commerce professionals‚ followed by SA Breweries and Investec‚ before the reappearance of the Reserve Bank and SARS.

