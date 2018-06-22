Social grants improve quality of life

Social grants are the main source of income rather than salaries for the majority of people in Limpopo at 57.4% and Eastern Cape 59.3%.

According to Statistics South Africa's General Household Survey for 2017 report released in Pretoria yesterday, the number of people with access to social grants has more than doubled from 12.8% in 2003 to 30.8% in 2017, with the percentage of households that received at least one grant increasing from 30.8% to 43.8% in 2017.

The Eastern Cape has the highest number of social grant beneficiaries at 41.8% followed by Limpopo at 40.1%, Northern Cape at 37.5%, KwaZulu-Natal at 36.4% and 22.5% in Western Cape.

Gauteng has the least at 18.7%.

The results recorded a significant drop in the number of people and households grappling poverty, which was attributed to the increase in social grant beneficiaries.