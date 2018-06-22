CPS 'stalls' transfer of grants payment to Sapo

Social grants distributor Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) has been accused of stalling the Post Office from issuing new SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards by denying it access at several paypoints across the country.

The SA Post Office (Sapo) is in the process of ensuring that all Sassa beneficiaries migrate to its platforms as Sassa is phasing out cash payments.

In a report by a panel of experts, filed in the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) last week, CPS has been accused of suspending the payment of social grants by more than one hour at one paypoint, leaving beneficiaries who had been queuing since 6am confused.

This came as a CPS official "did not want Sapo" at the paypoint premises, the latest report, dated June 15, stated.