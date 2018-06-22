South Africa

Race to save child trapped in overturned school bus

By Petru Saal - 22 June 2018 - 14:43
Emergency personnel are working to rescue a boy stuck under a bus.
Image: Pumidol Leelerdsakulvong

One child died and another was trapped in a school bus that overturned in a small town about 140km north of Cape Town on Friday.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa told this publication that emergency personnel were concentrating their efforts on saving the trapped child.

"The accident occurred on a gravel road in the Porterville area‚” he said.

“The driver of the school bus lost control. At the time of the accident the schoolchildren had already been dropped off. We suspect that the children in the bus at the time were the driver's own children.”

He added that the trapped child‚ once freed from the wreckage‚ would be airlifted to the nearest hospital.

This is a developing story.

